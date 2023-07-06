BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

CMCSA stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

