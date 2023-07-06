BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $132.55 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.