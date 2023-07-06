BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 35,532 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,319 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 35,532 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of QCOM opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

