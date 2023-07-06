Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Brian Grassadonia Sells 5,431 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,449,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,202. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get Block alerts:

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Block

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Block by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Block by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after buying an additional 1,344,567 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.