Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $63.66 and last traded at $64.01. 5,790,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 13,228,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.97.

Specifically, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,767 shares of company stock worth $8,485,578 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 17.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

