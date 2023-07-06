Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 65,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

