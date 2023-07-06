Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,652 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $145.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,398,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

