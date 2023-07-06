Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 15.8% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $276.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

