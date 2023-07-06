Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading 2.7% Higher

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 3,442,513 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,251,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.55 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

