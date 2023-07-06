BNB Price Tops $239.36 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $37.30 billion and $453.24 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $239.36 or 0.00781852 BTC on exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,374 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,850,434.82396546. The last known price of BNB is 240.86968347 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1478 active market(s) with $454,753,461.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
