BNB Price Tops $239.36 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, BNB has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $37.30 billion and $453.24 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $239.36 or 0.00781852 BTC on exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,374 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,850,434.82396546. The last known price of BNB is 240.86968347 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1478 active market(s) with $454,753,461.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

