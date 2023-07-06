BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 301,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -690.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

