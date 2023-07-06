Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$47.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.80.

BLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CSFB raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Boralex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$36.24 on Thursday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$33.96 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.65.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.03). Boralex had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0646869 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

