Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brenntag from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Brenntag from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Brenntag Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BNTGY opened at $15.12 on Monday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Brenntag Increases Dividend

Brenntag Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2791 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

