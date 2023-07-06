Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 42,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 199,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a market cap of C$66.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 28.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project comprises 95 claims covering approximately 2,863 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia; the Hog Heaven Silver-Gold-Copper Project consists of approximately 6400 acres and is located in Northwest Montana; Langis-Hudson Bay Silver-Cobalt Project located in Northeast Ontario; and holds a 100% interest in Atlin Goldfields Project consisting of 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 579 square kilometers located in Northwest British Columbia.

