Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

Broadcom stock traded down $14.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $847.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $756.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.23. The company has a market capitalization of $349.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

