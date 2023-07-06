Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Decreased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $14.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $847.08. 789,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $756.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

