Brokerages Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Target Price at $9.55

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. HSBC cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Performance

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.26 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,173,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,890,000 after acquiring an additional 403,991 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,981,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

(Free Report

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.