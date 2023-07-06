Brokerages Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Target Price at $9.55

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.55.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AGRO. HSBC cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.
Adecoagro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,173,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,890,000 after acquiring an additional 403,991 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,981,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
