Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) PT at $107.40

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of RHP opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

