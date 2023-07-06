Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price at $10.44

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 22.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Price Performance

Wallbox Company Profile

WBX stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. Wallbox has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

