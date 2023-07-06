Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.43

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.89 to C$10.48 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.06. The stock has a market cap of C$19.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.87.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

