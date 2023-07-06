Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

CALM traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 553,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

