Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CMCL opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.58.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.44%.
Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
- Three Value Stocks To Ride China’s Latest Economic Data
- High-Yield Bassett Furniture Rocks Into Reversal
- New Name, Coherent is a Compelling AI Data Infrastructure Play
- Is It Time to Get into Piedmont Lithium Pre-Production?
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.