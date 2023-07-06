Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CMCL opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.77. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

About Caledonia Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

