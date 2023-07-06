CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 6th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $443,661.14 and approximately $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,194.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00323448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.01 or 0.00950546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00554764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00063381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00144948 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

