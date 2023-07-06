Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

CANO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328. Corporate insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 144,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cano Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 142,953 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the first quarter worth about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $680.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

