Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.09.
CANO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328. Corporate insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cano Health
Cano Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $680.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Read More
