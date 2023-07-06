Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 338,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after buying an additional 147,013 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

