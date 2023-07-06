Capital Square LLC Buys 988 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 2.0% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after purchasing an additional 212,147 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $642,077,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.40. 245,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.62 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

