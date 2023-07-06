Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $9.99 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and $244.64 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.54 or 0.06221250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,955,850,237 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

