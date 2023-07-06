Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 848,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.16. 47,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.72. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $191.10 and a 12 month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.70.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.