CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CFSB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. CFSB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CFSB Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

