Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

CSCO stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

