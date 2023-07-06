Chatham Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

