Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after buying an additional 71,605 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Price Performance

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $206.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

