Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 295 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $248.32 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day moving average of $213.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total transaction of $430,053.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $38,748,669. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

