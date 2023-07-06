Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 62,385 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 62,385 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

