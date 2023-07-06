Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,851,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after acquiring an additional 820,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.6 %

OMC stock opened at $94.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $97.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

