Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 22,848 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,848 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Precigen by 183.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,291.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,259,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Precigen had a net margin of 106.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

