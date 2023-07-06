Chiron Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,395,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $15.70 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,922,523 shares of company stock worth $27,113,243. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

