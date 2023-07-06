CIBC Upgrades Information Services (TSE:ISV) to “Outperform”

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.
ISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Information Services Trading Up 14.4 %
Shares of Information Services stock traded up C$3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.19. The firm has a market cap of C$442.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
