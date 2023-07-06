CIBC Upgrades Information Services (TSE:ISV) to “Outperform”

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$26.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Information Services Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of Information Services stock traded up C$3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.19. The firm has a market cap of C$442.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

About Information Services

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of C$49.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.7438221 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

