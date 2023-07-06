Citigroup Begins Coverage on Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE:TXT opened at $67.15 on Thursday. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,702,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,985,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,286,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Textron by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

