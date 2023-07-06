Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £280,080 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,334 ($29.62), for a total transaction of £280,080 ($355,476.58).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 190 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,328 ($29.55) per share, for a total transaction of £4,423.20 ($5,613.91).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 167 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($32.64) per share, for a total transaction of £4,295.24 ($5,451.50).

On Monday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 183 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,345 ($29.76) per share, for a total transaction of £4,291.35 ($5,446.57).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,316 ($29.39) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,413.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,205.86. The company has a market cap of £8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,412.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,775 ($22.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.77).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a €0.78 ($0.85) dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,979.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.54) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.54) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.27) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($32.75) to GBX 2,545 ($32.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,552.50 ($32.40).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

