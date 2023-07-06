Coin98 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.45 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $85.99 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

