CoinLoan (CLT) Price Hits $1.71 on Major Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 41.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00005683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and $37.66 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

