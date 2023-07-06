Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

