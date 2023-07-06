Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 17,972 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 568% compared to the average volume of 2,689 put options.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BVN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. 1,752,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,226. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,759 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,091,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,884,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,307,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,199,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.