Comparing Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) & NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 13.17% 18.24% 9.18% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Himax Technologies and NeoMagic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $1.20 billion 1.00 $236.98 million $0.78 8.87 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Himax Technologies has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Himax Technologies and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Himax Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; active matrix organic light-emitting diode ICs; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power WiseEye smart image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (AIoT), etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses or end customers; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, television/AIoT system manufacturers, and various AIoT system integration companies. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About NeoMagic

(Free Report)

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.