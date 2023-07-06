Comparing TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) & Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Free Report) and Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TuanChe has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and Getty Images’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe N/A N/A N/A Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.0% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Getty Images shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Getty Images shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for TuanChe and Getty Images, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50

Getty Images has a consensus price target of $6.99, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Given Getty Images’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getty Images is more favorable than TuanChe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and Getty Images’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $26.56 million 0.45 -$22.93 million N/A N/A Getty Images $926.24 million 2.11 -$77.55 million ($0.27) -18.18

TuanChe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Getty Images.

Summary

Getty Images beats TuanChe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Getty Images

Getty Images, Inc. operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

