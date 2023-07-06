Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of LCI Industries worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LCII. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $123.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

