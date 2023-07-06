Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $25.79 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $412.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $4,683,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,715,427.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

