Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $52.34 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.17% of WD-40 worth $52,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $186.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer acquired 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev acquired 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,515.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About WD-40

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.