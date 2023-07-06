Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,421,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,051 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $62,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

